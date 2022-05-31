None from Kashmir cracks civil service exam, seven qualify from Jammu

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For the first time in over a decade, none from Kashmir has qualified the civil service exam this year while seven candidates from Jammu region qualified the exam.

Among the seven candidates who have qualified the IAS exam from Jammu region include three Hindus, two Sikhs and two Muslims.

However, in a dismal performance, none from the militancy-hit Kashmir has qualified the civil service exam this year.

It is after over a decade that none from Kashmir has qualified the civil service exam.

After Shah Faesal topped the IAS exam in 2009, the aspirants from Kashmir had fared very well in the civil service exam and over the years there had been steady increase in their share in the civil service jobs.

The highest number of 15 candidates had qualified for the civil service exam from J&K in 2018. In 2020, nine candidates had qualified for the exam from J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the candidates, who qualified the civil service exam from J&K.

"A hearty congratulation to all aspirants from J&K who made it to the final list of CSE 2021. Your success will motivate many more young talents of J&K to qualify civil services. My best wishes to all selected candidates. A bright & challenging career in public service awaits you," Office of Lt Governor tweeted.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also congratulated the aspirants from J&K for qualifying the IAS exam.

"Congratulations to everyone who cleared the prestigious UPSC civil services exams, especially the successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. May you serve well - with utmost dedication, commitment, honesty and integrity. All the best!," Omar tweeted.