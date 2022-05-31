STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission

According to an association, the dealer margins are to be revised every six months but the OMCs have not done the same since 2017 despite a steep increase in fuel prices and operational costs.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A petrol pump dealers' association has announced that no purchase of petrol and diesel will be done from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday as a mark of protest against no increase in the commission of petrol pumps by the OMCs.

The Association said petrol dealers in 24 states will join the protest. However, the supply is not likely to be disrupted as there is enough stock in the fuel bunks.

"In 24 states in the country, we will not purchase petrol and diesel from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday, 31 May in protest of no revision in their commissions despite the rise in petrol and diesel prices," said President, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.

According to the Association, the dealer margins are to be revised every six months but the OMCs have not done the same since 2017 despite a steep increase in fuel prices and operational costs.

The Association said the reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by the central government through excise duty cut has put the burden on petrol pumps leading to further losses.

Earlier this month, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The states where the petrol dealers will join the protest include Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal.

