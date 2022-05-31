Rakesh Tikait attacked, ink smeared on his face by three in Bengaluru

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked by three people at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday when he was about to address a press conference. The three accused smeared the farmer leader’s face with black ink and tried to hit him with a mic.

The trio, who have been arrested, reportedly told the police that they were upset with Tikait and others for not talking in Kannada and also for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their speeches.

The arrested have been identified as Bharath Shetty, Pradeep and Shivakumar, members of Karnataka Sangatanegala Okkoota.

At around 11 am, Tikait, along with other leaders was at Gandhi Bhavan to take part in an event, ‘Farmer’s Movement: Introspection and Clarification’ over allegations against state farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar that he took bribes to end farmers’ protests on Delhi border.

When Kavitha Kuragunti, a woman farmer leader was speaking in Telugu, a group of people demanded that she speak in Kannada. In the melee, the three accused charged at Tikait and splashed ink on his face and tried to hit him on the head with a mic. Tikait however protected himself by holding the mic with his hand. High drama prevailed at the venue as it led to a clash between two groups who indulged in throwing plastic chairs at each other.

No security provided by police, says farmer leader

Another BKU leader Yudhvir Singh, who was sitting next to Tikait, was also smeared with black ink. The High Grounds police rushed to the scene and took the three attackers into custody. Later speaking to reporters, Tikait alleged that the violence was carried out in collusion with the BJP-led government in the state. He said no security was provided by the local police. The police said the accused were produced before a judge following which they taken been into custody for further questioning.

It may be recalled that JDS party workers had made a futile bid to splash ink on Kodihalli Chandrashekhar at the Press Club of Bengaluru on Saturday and the Cubbon Park police had arrested them. Reacting to the incident, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said strict action will be taken against the attackers, against whom the police have already booked cases. Jnanendra claimed the accused were not BJP workers and were present at the venue in the guise of journalists.