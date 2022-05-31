STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Show cause notice to Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow for CRZ norms violation

Earlier, the city civic body had also issued a notice to Rane's 'Aadhish' bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction and rejected his proposal for its regularisation.

Published: 31st May 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A coastal management body in Mumbai has issued a show-cause notice to Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu area here for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the city civic body had also issued a notice to Rane's 'Aadhish' bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction and rejected his proposal for its regularisation.

The latest notice, issued on May 24 by the District Level Coastal Management Committee, has asked M/s Artline Properties Private Limited to attend a personal hearing before the collector at 11 am on June 10.

It has asked to explain "why this said construction should not be treated as beyond permissible FSI (floor space index) and an unauthorised construction and therefore, a violation of the CRZ NOC (no objection certificate) dated July 11, 2007".

The notice has been issued for the alleged violation of the CRZ norms, on the basis of a complaint made to the director, environment and secretary, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Notably, Artline Properties Pvt Ltd was amalgamated and merged with another company in which Rane and his family held shares.

"The notice has been issued by the District Level Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) on the basis of a report received from the MCZMA, which has cited that the said bungalow has got CRZ permission for FSI 1, while it has exceeded the said permission and built up to 2.125 FSI," Mumbai suburban collector and DCZMA chairperson Nidhi Chaudhary told PTI.

"The notice has been issued to explain before the committee if necessary approvals have been taken for the increased FSI usage in the CRZ area," she said.

The notice said if "you remain absent or fail to file an explanation, the committee will presume that you have nothing to say in the matter and proceed to take an appropriate decision or action on its own merits".

Highlighting that the MCZMA had called for reports from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the notice said the "bungalow has a built-up area for FSI 1 and the OCC granted by the MCGM was 2,810.80 sq metres".

However, the built-up area found to be constructed on site was 4,272.41 sq metres, it mentioned.

"The excess areas beyond the approved plan by the MCGM was 1,461.61 sq metres. The FSI now being consumed for the built-up area on site as on date is 2.125 (excess of 1.125 above the FSI 1 permitted)," said the notice.

It also mentioned that reports from the MCGM were kept in front of the district committee in its meeting held on May 17, 2022.

"The committee was, therefore, of the view that you be issued a show cause so as to decide as to whether there has been a violation of the CRZ NOC dated July 11, 2007," the notice said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastal Regulatory Zone Narayan Rane BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp