Three cops among six held in Gurugram for jail inmates' escape

Published: 31st May 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Six people, including three policemen, have been arrested here for allegedly aiding the escape of two jail inmates.

The policemen were produced in a court on Tuesday, which remanded them in one-day police custody.

The other three are being questioned, police said.

According to police, Abhijeet, a resident of UP, and Rakesh, a resident of Ballabhgarh in Haryana, were being taken to Delhi for treatment in a police vehicle when they fled from near Subhash Chowk.

Head Constable Nishu, Anil Kumar and Constable Naveen were taking them to the hospital.

"The preliminary probe revealed that there was negligence on the part of three cops," ACP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

They were arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to one-day police custody, he said.

Police have also arrested Arvind, alias Anoop, a resident of Jharsa village; Ajay Jakhar, a resident of Naharpur Rupa; and Nitin Bharadwaj, a resident of Chakarpur.

The ACP said they aided the escape of the jail inmates.

The probe revealed that Arvind and Ajay Jakhar came on a scooter to a hotel and handed over its keys to the jail inmates.

"Efforts are underway to nab the absconders," said the ACP.

