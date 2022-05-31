STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unrest in Maharashtra Congress over Urdu poet Imran Pratapgrahi's nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

Published: 31st May 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the Congress leadership has decided to nominate Congress leader Mukul Wanik for Rajya Sabha members. Wasnik who comes from Nagpur has been nominated by Congress in Rajasthan Congress quota. 

Chavan said Wasnik should be nominated from Maharashtra while another candidate Imraan Pratapgrahi can be nominated from any other states for biennial elections of Rajya Sabha. 

Last time, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was nominated from Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha however this time, he has been nominated by Congress from his home state Tamilnadu.

Congress leader said that Imran Pratapgrahi is from Uttar Pradesh , the congress high command should not have nominated him from Maharashtra. “In Congress quota, there is only one seat for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra therefore it should have been given to any strong and mass leader of Maharashtra Congress. 

Maharashtra is the big state that elects 48 members of parliament. But our leaders has been ignoring the state by not giving equal representation in power and party politics. There are many leaders and honest workers of Congress who are waiting for an opportunity but party is looking at the different direction. 

We have to focus on expansion and strengthening the party base by nominating the right people at right time. We are not against Imran Pratapgrahi but it is not right choice at this juncture when party struggling to make it’s presence,” said senior Congress leader requested anonymity.

He further added asking what the qualification of Imran Pratapgrahi is. “He joined Congress five years ago and lost the elections as well in Uttar Pradesh. He is close to Priyanka Gandhi that does not mean that he should be send directly to Rajya Sabha. 

Imran Pratapgrahi is still young, he has time to go seniors house Rajya Sabha. We requested change of candidate. Let’s see how it work out,” says Congress leader who requested anonymity.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that there are no differences of opinion over nominations of Imran Pratapgrahi. He said in Congress party everyone has right to express his view. “We believe in democracy in party therefore our leaders and workers can speak freely. We are not like other parties where workers have no freedom to speak,” Patole said. 

