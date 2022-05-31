STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Eight BJP candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Published: 31st May 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Eight BJP candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders.

Those who filed nominations are the BJP's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former BJP state chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav.

Besides Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the senior party leaders present on the occasion.

May 31 is the last date for filing nominations for 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh.

