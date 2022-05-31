STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP MLAs' Local Area Development Fund hiked to Rs 5 crore 

The MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund is used by legislators to undertake development work in their constituencies.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the Local Area Development Fund for Uttar Pradesh MLAs will be increased to Rs 5 crore from Rs 3 crore.

Adityanath's announcement in the state assembly was met with the thumping of desks by MLAs of both ruling and opposition parties.

The MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund is used by legislators to undertake development work in their constituencies.

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav said all the members wanted the MLALAD Fund to be increased and the Leader of the House accepted it. He expressed his gratitude to everyone.

During the previous tenure of the Adityanath-led BJP government (2017-2022), the MLALAD Fund was increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore in February 2020.

In 2019, the fund was increased from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die after passing the state budget.

