Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slams SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'gobar' remarks

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his ‘gobar' remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it's an irony that the leader of opposition smells odour in cow dung which is considered as a form of Goddess Lakshmi.

During the discussion on the budget in the state assembly, Yadav on Monday had said that Kannauj, which is famous for "ittar' (perfume), needs a perfume park instead of a 'gobar' plant.

In his speech in the assembly on Tuesday, the chief minister said had he (Yadav) done 'puja', he would not have said so.

"It's an irony that the leader of opposition smells odour in cow dung. Had he considered cow dung as the form of Lakshmi, he would not have said that. He might not be doing puja. Cow dung is used in puja. He should have learned something from his uncle Shivpal ji," said Adityanath.

"Today, even incense sticks are being made using cow dung. If the leader of opposition had worshiped, he would have used it. The effect of buffalo milk is visible in his speech. Still I thank him for calling cow mother," the CM added.

Talking about the perfume of Kannauj, Adityanath said that the perfume of Kannauj has been identified under the ‘one district one product' scheme and its fragrance is spreading “all over the world today”.

"Our resolve is development of all and appeasement of none. Whether it is ration or housing, no beneficiary can say that he did not get the benefit of a scheme due to religion or caste," the CM said.

A total of 124 members took part in the discussion on the budget, in which 75 members of the ruling party supported the budget and 49 members of the opposition spoke in favour of the amendment.

Appreciating the budget, Adityanath said that after many years there was an opportunity for such serious and rich discussion in the state assembly and this would not only increase the dignity of the House, but would also enhance the sense of respect in the mind of the common man.

Slamming Yadav several times in his nearly two-hour long speech, Adityanath said that the SP chief has at least accepted the Centre's welfare schemes for the poor citing example of socialism.

"But these schemes are inspired by the spirit of Antyodaya concept of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay,” the CM said.

He claimed that the state budget will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of self-reliant India.

"We never said we have done all the developments the state is witnessing today. Everyone has done their bit. SP got a chance to rule four times. BSP also formed the government. Congress-ruled for a long time. BJP also got an opportunity to come to power for the fourth time," the CM said.

He said that each party did something good in their respective regime.

Taking a swipe at the SP, Adityanath said that some people pay more attention to the problems and less to the solution.

"You think about the problem, we think about the solution. The difference is clear. This is the difference between SP and BJP," he said.

Adityanath said that "today we are number two in the ease of doing business".

Referring to the police reforms, he said there has been a 73.94 per cent decrease in dacoity cases, 65.88 per cent in robberies, 33.95 per cent in murder cases and 50.66 per cent in rape cases in 2021 as compared to 2016.