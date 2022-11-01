Centre okays Rs 500 crore e-hub for Maharashtra as state loses Rs 2.25 lakh crore projects

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After huge uproar over Maharashtra losing back-to-back big ticket projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the last three months, the Central government on Monday hurriedly okayed a Rs 500 crore electronic manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra under National Policy on Electronics.

The ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government is facing a huge backlash and the Opposition fire after losing mega projects to other states, notably Gujarat. The three mega projects Maharashtra lost to Guajrat are Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip project, bulk park, and Tata airbus projects in the last three months.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the Pune cluster will attract major investments from manufacturers, generate thousands of jobs and put the state in the league of locations that have emerged as vibrant electronics production hubs in the country.

The announcement came amid a political slugfest over relocations of big ticket projects to Gujarat. “To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government on this EMC will be about Rs 500 crore,” Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

The Cluster is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000-3,000 crore, with the potential to create 5,000-6,000 jobs in the coming years. Ranjangaon will join the growing roster of locations such as Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka that are making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they are extremely grateful to PM Narendra Modi for approving the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics by the central government.

NEW DELHI: After huge uproar over Maharashtra losing back-to-back big ticket projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the last three months, the Central government on Monday hurriedly okayed a Rs 500 crore electronic manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra under National Policy on Electronics. The ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government is facing a huge backlash and the Opposition fire after losing mega projects to other states, notably Gujarat. The three mega projects Maharashtra lost to Guajrat are Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip project, bulk park, and Tata airbus projects in the last three months. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the Pune cluster will attract major investments from manufacturers, generate thousands of jobs and put the state in the league of locations that have emerged as vibrant electronics production hubs in the country. The announcement came amid a political slugfest over relocations of big ticket projects to Gujarat. “To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government on this EMC will be about Rs 500 crore,” Chandrasekhar said at a briefing. The Cluster is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000-3,000 crore, with the potential to create 5,000-6,000 jobs in the coming years. Ranjangaon will join the growing roster of locations such as Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka that are making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they are extremely grateful to PM Narendra Modi for approving the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics by the central government.