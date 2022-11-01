Home Nation

Centre okays Rs 500 crore e-hub for Maharashtra as state loses Rs 2.25 lakh crore projects

The ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government is facing a huge backlash and the Opposition fire after losing mega projects to other states, notably Gujarat.

Published: 01st November 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shinde-Fadnavis. (Photo | Twitter,@Kaustubh_SSS)

Shinde-Fadnavis. (Photo | Twitter,@Kaustubh_SSS)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After huge uproar over Maharashtra losing back-to-back big ticket projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the last three months, the Central government on Monday hurriedly okayed a Rs 500 crore electronic manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra under National Policy on Electronics.

The ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government is facing a huge backlash and the Opposition fire after losing mega projects to other states, notably Gujarat. The three mega projects Maharashtra lost to Guajrat are Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip project, bulk park, and Tata airbus projects in the last three months.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the Pune cluster will attract major investments from manufacturers, generate thousands of jobs and put the state in the league of locations that have emerged as vibrant electronics production hubs in the country.

The announcement came amid a political slugfest over relocations of big ticket projects to Gujarat. “To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government on this EMC will be about Rs 500 crore,” Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

The Cluster is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000-3,000 crore, with the potential to create 5,000-6,000 jobs in the coming years. Ranjangaon will join the growing roster of locations such as Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka that are making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they are extremely grateful to PM Narendra Modi for approving the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics by the central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra National Policy on Electronics mega projects
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp