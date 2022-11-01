Home Nation

Delhi Police search The Wire editors’ houses, seize e-devices

Raids were conducted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police at the residences of the website’s founder editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, and deputy editor Jahnavi Sen.

Published: 01st November 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Wire

A visitor makes an enquiry standing outside the office of The Wire, an independent local news website, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday carried out searches at the residences of the editors of news website The Wire, in connection with an FIR registered on the complaint of BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

The raids were conducted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police at the residences of the website’s founder editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, and deputy editor Jahnavi Sen. Official sources said that in the raids, the police seized some electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

“An investigation was carried out and no arrests were done,” a senior official said. In his complaint, Malviya stated that the media company tried to tarnish his and his party’s image through a news story. “I am filing the present complaint for the offences of cheating, and forgery for the purpose of cheating, forgery for the purpose of harming the reputation, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record and defamation amongst other provisions of IPC,” Malviya’s complaint read.

The Wire had published the first of four articles (all now retracted) on October 6 claiming that Meta (the parent company that owns Facebook and Instagram) had removed an Instagram post within a few minutes of it being uploaded by an Instagram private account named Cringearchivist.

The post was about a recently built temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. It was assumed that the post was removed because of a glitch in some automated system. However, The Wire in its report on October 10 claimed that Meta took it down at the direction of the BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police FIR registered BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya The Wire
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp