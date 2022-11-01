Home Nation

In a first, PM Modi and Ashok Gehlot set to share stage

This meeting, coming just ahead of the Gujarat elections, is being seen as the BJP’s effort to woo tribal votes in all the three states

Published: 01st November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  For the first time, Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister will be seen together on a public stage. Modi will on Tuesday hold a rally at Mangrah Dham in the heart of tribal Rajasthan, along with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

This meeting, coming just ahead of the Gujarat elections, is being seen as the BJP’s effort to woo tribal votes in all the three states. Mangrah Dham in Banswara district is a popular pilgrimage place for the tribals of all the three states that share their borders. Besides Gehlot, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will attend the event.

The Rajasthan BJP is working overtime to make preparations for this rally where Modi will pay homage to hundreds of tribals who were martyred 109 years ago. The hills of Mangarh hold special significance for the Bhils and other tribes of the three states. During the struggle for Independence, the tribal communities fought valiantly for a long time, and on November 17, 1913, over 1.5 lakh Bhils under the leadership of Govind Guru were attacked by the British, leading to the Mangarh massacre where about 1,500 tribals were shot dead.

Modi is likely to make an announcement, granting the status of a national monument to the tribal Dham. Recently, Gehlot had also written to the PM to give Mangarh Dham the status of a national monument. 
Modi had come to this place 10 years ago when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The programme of the PM has been made with the aim of deepening the BJP’s penetration amid the vote bank in the tribal-dominated districts of Santrampur, Dahod, Mahisagar and Panchmahal in Gujarat. The BJP units of Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Udaipur have been busy preparing for the PM’s visit. 

“In Gujarat, tribal voters are dominant in 35-40 seats. During his Gujarat tour in the past, Modi had made a brief visit to Sirohi district of Rajasthan, and promised to be back soon. That promise will be fulfilled now. Rallies in Mangarh affect the politics of the three states simultaneously. Therefore, PM Modi’s visit is very important for the BJP,” a senior party leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Besides Gujarat, Assembly elections are to scheduled be held in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year. In Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan, 16 seats are reserved for the ST category. The BJP hopes that the PM’s rally will help them make inroads into the Congress’ traditional vote bank in this area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot BJP Gehlot Shivraj Singh Chauhan Bhupendra Patel
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp