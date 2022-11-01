Home Nation

INTERVIEW| ‘AAP out of fight, no Modi factor in Himachal’, says state Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Congress chief Pratibha Singh dismisses the AAP challenge or the ‘Modi factor’ in the November 12 Assembly polls, claiming the party will win around 50 seats.

Published: 01st November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The Congress in election-bound Himachal Pradesh believes it has advantages more than what the traditional logic holds: the ruling BJP and Congress have taken turns to rule the state. In an interview to Harpreet Bajwa, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh dismisses the AAP challenge or the ‘Modi factor’ in the November 12 Assembly polls, claiming the party will win around 50 seats in the 68-member House.

Excerpts:

What is the Congress’ key agenda in these elections?
Our main agenda has been development that our previous governments have followed. We are committed to fulfilling the 10 promises that we have made to the people. The salient points of these promises are: Assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women, cheaper educational loans and the restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. Besides, we have raised our pitch against price rise and the growing unemployment.

What are the issues that your party is raising against the BJP?
Corruption in government departments is the key issue. We have forcefully taken up the recruitment scam involving the state police and other government wings under the BJP watch. Equally significant is the Agniveer scheme. Hundreds of youths from our state join the armed forces. The scheme has denied many of them the chance to get these jobs. The legacy of Virbhadra Singh is no doubt a major factor, as all know his contribution to Himachal’s development.

The old pension scheme revival involves an annual outgo of around Rs 700 crore. Can the state afford it?
We will generate funds and see how we can manage it.

Is the absence of Virbhadra Singh impacting Congress campaign?
People have very fond memories of him. We are trying to follow in his footsteps. Strengthening the party and making it a winner in the polls would be our biggest tribute to him.

But there is a lot of infighting within the Congress…
That’s not true. We stand united.

Will the Modi factor influence the poll outcome?
Not at all. Modi had promised he would bring inflation down, but he has been silent on price rise. He has not promised jobs and he has not announced a financial package for the state despite knowing that the state is in a debt of `77,000 crore. He should have announced relief for Himachal, but all that he has done is visit the state frequently.

AAP is making a serious attempt to gain a foothold in the state. How far will it make an impact?
AAP will not make any impact; Punjab was different. I met an APP leader in Kaza (in Sipiti) who joined our party and told us that he was very disappointed with Arvind Kejriwal. In Himachal, we have a straight fight between Congress and BJP.

The apple is the backbone of Himachal economy, but growers complain there is no MSP?
The BJP has ignored apple farmers, keeping them under the GST on every count, be it fertilizers, pesticides, cartons and trays.

How many seats do you expect to win in these polls?
We would get between 45 and 50 seats.

Are you the chief ministerial face of the party?
That is for the party high command to decide. I am the party president and an MP. I am working for the party to bring it back to power in the state.

No senior party leader has addressed rallies in the state, except Priyanka Gandhi…
We will request Sonia Gandhi and Rahul to come for campaigning. Our party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be joining our campaign.

