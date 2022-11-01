Home Nation

Land acquisition plan for 2nd phase of Jewar Airport ready

The sources claimed that with the consent of the farmers, the administration will forward the proposal to the state government in next couple of days.

Published: 01st November 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is ready with the final proposal for the land acquisition for the second phase of upcoming Noida International airport project. The administration is set to send the proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government soon. The airport, which is being developed in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, is touted to be the largest in Asia.

After getting the proposal, the state government will issue a notification before the commencement of the land acquisition. As per Gautam Budhh Nagar DM Suhas LY, the district administration requires the consent of at least 70 per cent farmers whose land is being acquired for the project under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The sources claimed that with the consent of the farmers, the administration will forward the proposal to the state government in next couple of days. The official sources claimed that as per the law, the state government would issue a notification under Section 11 of the Act following which the process of rehabilitation and resettlement of farmers under Section 19 of the same Act and subsequently, proper procedure to acquire land for the project would begin.

As per the social impact assessment of farmers conducted by a team from Gautam Buddha University, 3,800 families are likely to be displaced. A total of 1,363.45 hectares of land has to be handed over for the second phase of the project and 1,185.69 hectares of it is private.

Land from six villages including Karoli Bangar, Kureb, Mundhera, Birampur, Dayanatpur and Ranhera, has to be acquired for the same.  The sources claimed that `2,891 crore is needed for the rehabilitation of land owners, of which the administration had already received `1,084 crore from the state government.
The remaining amount would be arranged by the Noida, the Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida).

‘Consent of 70% farmers required for project’
As per Gautam Budhh Nagar DM Suhas LY, district administration requires the consent of at least 70% farmers whose land is being acquired for the project under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Budh Nagar land acquisition Noida International airport
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp