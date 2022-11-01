Land acquisition plan for 2nd phase of Jewar Airport ready

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is ready with the final proposal for the land acquisition for the second phase of upcoming Noida International airport project. The administration is set to send the proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government soon. The airport, which is being developed in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, is touted to be the largest in Asia.

After getting the proposal, the state government will issue a notification before the commencement of the land acquisition. As per Gautam Budhh Nagar DM Suhas LY, the district administration requires the consent of at least 70 per cent farmers whose land is being acquired for the project under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The sources claimed that with the consent of the farmers, the administration will forward the proposal to the state government in next couple of days. The official sources claimed that as per the law, the state government would issue a notification under Section 11 of the Act following which the process of rehabilitation and resettlement of farmers under Section 19 of the same Act and subsequently, proper procedure to acquire land for the project would begin.

As per the social impact assessment of farmers conducted by a team from Gautam Buddha University, 3,800 families are likely to be displaced. A total of 1,363.45 hectares of land has to be handed over for the second phase of the project and 1,185.69 hectares of it is private.

Land from six villages including Karoli Bangar, Kureb, Mundhera, Birampur, Dayanatpur and Ranhera, has to be acquired for the same. The sources claimed that `2,891 crore is needed for the rehabilitation of land owners, of which the administration had already received `1,084 crore from the state government.

The remaining amount would be arranged by the Noida, the Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida).

