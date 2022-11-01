Home Nation

Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty

The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.

Published: 01st November 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 10:52 AM

Earthquake

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL:  An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There was no report so far of any loss of life or property.

Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.

