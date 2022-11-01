Home Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: Four accused sent to police custody

Police had arrested a total of nine persons after the Sunday's catastrophic incident which claimed 135 lives.

Published: 01st November 2022 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Morbi bridge collapse

Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MORBI: Four accused persons including two managers of Oreva Group arrested in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge here were remanded in four days' police custody on Tuesday by a local court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan remanded five other arrested accused in judicial custody, said government prosecutor H S Panchal.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The police sought custody of the four key accused including two managers or Oreva Group and two subcontractors who had allegedly carried out repairs of the bridge recently, Panchal said.

The remaining five, including ticket booking clerks and security guards of the bridge, were sent in judicial custody as police did not seek their remand.

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group had been given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated bridge for 15 years.

