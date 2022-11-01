Home Nation

More areas covered by AFSPA will be denotified when violence parameters come down: Lt Gen Kalita

Published: 01st November 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Eastern Army Commander Lt General R P Kalita

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command Lt. General RP Kalita. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eastern Army Commander Lt General R P Kalita on Tuesday said that more and more areas still covered by AFSPA will be denotified as and when violence parameters come down to an acceptable level in those places.

Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, said that there has been considerable drop in violence in the last nine months in the insurgency-affected areas of the north-east leading to denotification of Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) from certain areas.

He said that peace and development have been ushering in these places.

"This has been possible only due to sacrifice that has been made by the Indian Armed forces in ensuring that violence parameters are brought down to an acceptable level," he said while speaking to media persons after a wreath laying ceremony on the occasion of Raising Day of headquarter of Eastern Army Command.

To a question on whether there are plans to withdraw AFSPA from pockets in the north-east where it still remains operational, he said that the situation remains dynamic.

"As violence parameters come down, more and more areas will find denotification taking place," he said, adding that this will depend on the local police being able to ensure maintenance of law and order, a call that has to be taken by a state government in consultation with the Centre.

The AFSPA was withdrawn from several places in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1 this year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that his government is considering withdrawing AFSPA from two more locations in the state.

