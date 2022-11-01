Nitish-Tejashwi bonhomie reaches next level as Chirag makes entry

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who is not campaigning in favour of RJD candidates in the state's by-elections on Monday sought to clear all doubts ahead of the poll date by promising his full support to deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for his rise even as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan to begin campaigning for BJP candidates.

“I will now promote him”, remarked Nitish during his interaction with media while pointing towards Tejashwi even as he launched a blistering attack on another young leader Chirag by calling him ‘baccha’ (child) in politics. Tejashwi equally reciprocated Nitish's gesture by modestly smiling when the CM was making a generous remark about him. He also posted a video clip in social media, showing how Nitish was promising to lend his support for his growth in politics.

Nitish is not campaigning in favour of RJD candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj after he was hurt when his boat hit a pillar of JP Setu while he was inspecting Chhath ghats in the state capital. Nitish, however, was unsparing in his criticism of Chirag, who will be campaigning in favour of BJP candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj by-elections, scheduled on November 3.

Chirag is likely to campaign in favour of BJP candidate Kusum Devi in Gopalganj on Tuesday. “It is fine that Chirag will campaign for BJP candidates, people will know his strength,” he remarked. Continuing his diatribe against Chirag, Nitish said, “Chirag was already in BJP. He had contested the last state assembly election against my party as he fielded his candidates where my candidates were in fray.” Before JD (U) had snapped ties with NDA, it had accused Chirag of fielding its candidates against JD(U) candidates at the behest of BJP to damage their electoral prospects in the last assembly election.

Nitish said that his relationship with Chirag`s father late Ram Vilas Paswan was very good and old.

“I did not only support him but also gave him respect,” he added. This boy (Chirag Paswan) is a ‘bachha’, what he knows,” he remarked. Nitish said that as per inputs received from people, RJD was going to win both seats.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi said that JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha and several other senior leaders were campaigning on behalf of the grand alliance in both constituencies. He said that the video message from Nitish would be played before the electorate in both seats. BJP`s condition is bad without Nitish, he added.

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who is not campaigning in favour of RJD candidates in the state's by-elections on Monday sought to clear all doubts ahead of the poll date by promising his full support to deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for his rise even as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan to begin campaigning for BJP candidates. “I will now promote him”, remarked Nitish during his interaction with media while pointing towards Tejashwi even as he launched a blistering attack on another young leader Chirag by calling him ‘baccha’ (child) in politics. Tejashwi equally reciprocated Nitish's gesture by modestly smiling when the CM was making a generous remark about him. He also posted a video clip in social media, showing how Nitish was promising to lend his support for his growth in politics. Nitish is not campaigning in favour of RJD candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj after he was hurt when his boat hit a pillar of JP Setu while he was inspecting Chhath ghats in the state capital. Nitish, however, was unsparing in his criticism of Chirag, who will be campaigning in favour of BJP candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj by-elections, scheduled on November 3. Chirag is likely to campaign in favour of BJP candidate Kusum Devi in Gopalganj on Tuesday. “It is fine that Chirag will campaign for BJP candidates, people will know his strength,” he remarked. Continuing his diatribe against Chirag, Nitish said, “Chirag was already in BJP. He had contested the last state assembly election against my party as he fielded his candidates where my candidates were in fray.” Before JD (U) had snapped ties with NDA, it had accused Chirag of fielding its candidates against JD(U) candidates at the behest of BJP to damage their electoral prospects in the last assembly election. Nitish said that his relationship with Chirag`s father late Ram Vilas Paswan was very good and old. “I did not only support him but also gave him respect,” he added. This boy (Chirag Paswan) is a ‘bachha’, what he knows,” he remarked. Nitish said that as per inputs received from people, RJD was going to win both seats. Meanwhile, Tejashwi said that JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha and several other senior leaders were campaigning on behalf of the grand alliance in both constituencies. He said that the video message from Nitish would be played before the electorate in both seats. BJP`s condition is bad without Nitish, he added.