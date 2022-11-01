Home Nation

SC junks plea seeking centre, state govts to publish draft legislation

The petitioner had sought the court to direct centre and state governments to publish draft legislations 60 days before introducing those in Parliament and State Assemblies. 

Published: 01st November 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking to direct centre and state governments to publish draft legislations on government websites and in the public domain at least 60 days before introducing them in Parliament and state assemblies.

Noting that although there was certain legislation which contemplated participation of the public like various town planning legislation, a bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi remarked that it would not be proper for the court to direct the governments to do so.

“It’s entirely left to concerned authorities and bodies to take stalk of the situation and it's completely left to the authorities,” the bench said in its order.

Finding force in Upadhyaya’s prayer of directing the state and centre to publish draft legislation on the government website in all regional languages, the bench in their order said, “As regards the second prayer, we do see some force in submissions that people at large must have every facility to be aware of legislations which would govern their conduct and day to day life and such legislations be kept in the public domain. At this stage, we just express hope that this is looked into.”

Upadhyay argued in the plea that the injury caused to the public is large as the existing law-making process is not only 'undemocratic' but also 'unconstitutional'.

Plea further states that although the Government of India had conceived a Pre Legislative Consultation Policy in 2014 wherein the Department and Ministry had to publish in public domain draft legislation but this has not been followed by the Executive while framing laws. It has further been argued in the plea that public debate on the law for two months would force the Executive to analyse every aspect.

“When the law is debated in the parliament, MLAs/MPs will give better suggestions as well. After all this the new draft would encompass all the suggestions received from all sects of the society, thus the draft would be error-free and democratically viable,” the plea had also argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Draft Legistation
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp