AAP’s hawala sheet of Rs 8 crore unravelled, claim Gujarat cops

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat police investigation has revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party sent money from Punjab to Delhi and from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Surat Rural Superintendent of Police told The New Indian Express that the investigation so far has found evidence of hawala money being sent by AAP to Gujarat through Kapil Garg from Punjab at the behest of Aditya Jain and Ashok Garg from Delhi.

The Gujarat police claimed that they had recovered a hawala sheet mentioning Rs 8 crore from an angdiya firm owned by Ashok Garg. Surat Rural Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar said: “Kapil Garg of Punjab used angdiya (courier) channel to route money in Gujarat. He sent money through Rohit Puglia, owner of KM Angadia of Delhi, and Suresh Hansaji Kumbar of Ganpati Angadia of Delhi.

This Delhi angdiya sent money to Mahendra Soma Angadia and Chhagan Bhai Jayanti Bhai Angadia in Gujarat. This angdiya firm sent money to various places such as Dahod, Valsad, Vadodara, and Bardoli.”

He said that during the investigation the police found that this money was sent by AAP through hawala for election expenses in Gujarat. “Further investigation is still on,” said a police officer.

Another investigating officer said “At the behest of Kapil Garg of Panjab, Rohit sent Rs 35 lakh through his man Kalusing to different angadiya firms in Gujarat. On October 6, he sent Rs 5 lakh each to Abhishek Rai of Dahod, Saurabh in Bardoli, Manmohan in Vadodara and Kamal of Valsad.”

The officer said that another `15 lakh was sent to Saurabh Parasar alias Saurabh Pandey on October 7. His bag was looted on October 12. “In coming days we will summon this person,” he said. The police also confirmed that during interrogation, Saurabh accepted that he was looking after AAP’s expenses in nine constituencies.

The Surat Rural SP also confirmed that they received an application on October 17 in which Bardoli candidate Rajendra Solanki claimed that the looted money did not belong to him and that it belonged to AAP. He also said that Santosh was not his driver, but an Aam Aadmi Party activist who was looking after the expenses of an event.

The police said the ED was also investigating the case as the money trail is spread across the country.

Various investigating officials confirm that so far they have investigated Harsh Saini, and Harprit of Punjab and another person, Rudra Pratap, a Bihar resident, Amar from Madhya Pradesh, Rajkumar from Haryana, and Sehjad from Delhi in the case.

‘Money sent for poll expenses’

The Surat Rural SP said that during the probe the police found that the money was sent by AAP through hawala for election expenses in Gujarat

