Home Nation

At Raj tribal rally, Modi showers praise on Gehlot, says ‘worked together as CMs’

Gehlot responded by not gushing about Modi, yet said: “PM Modi gets a lot of respect in the world mainly because of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In an unusual display of political bonhomie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, terming him one of the most senior leaders in the country. The occasion too appeared unusual: a rally in the tribal hub of Mangarh in Rajasthan’s Banswara district where the PM was accompanied by Gehlot and his Gujarat and MP counterparts Bhupendra Patel and Shivraj Singh Chouhan respectively.

Gehlot responded by not gushing about Modi, yet said: “PM Modi gets a lot of respect in the world mainly because of Mahatma Gandhi. Today, even after 70 years of independence, democracy prevails in Gandhi’s India. This is the reason why Narendra Modi gets respect when he goes abroad as the Prime Minister of India.”

However, Modi was unsparing in his tirade against the Congress, which he said ignored the tribal society and did not give them a proper place in history. He said India’s past, present and future are not complete without tribal society.

Since his programme was official, Modi was joined by the CMs as well as Gujarat Governor Mangu Bhai Patel. It was for the first time that PM Modi and CM Gehlot appeared together on a public platform. “As CMs we worked together. Ashok Gehlot was the senior-most in our tribe and even today he is the senior-most CM among those who are sitting on the stage,” said Modi.

The PM addressed a huge gathering at Mangarh Dham, 80 km from Banswara district. Modi said he was fortunate that he had the chance to revisit Mangarh Dham and bow to the martyred tribals. In Mangarh, tribal saint Govind Guru had started a movement against the British. On November 17, 1913, British soldiers opened fire on a tribal gathering killing hundreds of tribals.

Gehlot said his government has appealed to the PM to make Mangarh Dham a national monument. Though it was not announced at the rally, the Central government later issued a statement saying that PM Modi has declared Mangarh Dham as a national monument. The borders of Mangarh hills touch Gujarat and Rajasthan. The MP border, too, is close. Mangarh thus lies at the tri-junction of three states. Polls are due in one year in the three states and the event was seen as an attempt to woo tribal votes. 

PM accuses Cong of ignoring tribals
PM Modi was unsparing in his tirade against the Congress, which he said ignored the tribal society and did not give them a proper place in history. The PM said the country’s past, present and future are 
not complete without the tribal society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp