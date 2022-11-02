Home Nation

Bihar Shocker: Girl raped on the pretext of marriage, paraded in village

The incident took place at a village under Angarghat police station in Samastipur district on October 26.

Gangrape

By IANS

PATNA: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a teenage girl multiple times on the pretext of marriage before his family members led by his mother paraded the victim in front of the entire village by putting a cotton towel around her neck in Bihar's Samastipur district.

Three persons, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday, while the mother is still at large.

Pushpalata Kumari, the SHO of the women's police station in the area, said: 'The accused, Vipin Paswan, had an affair with the girl in the past. He brought her to his house on the pretext of marriage and raped her for three days. When the villagers came to know of it, they objected to Vipin's act.

'However, Vipin, his father Nanki Paswan, brother Sunil Paswan along with his mother raised questions over the girl's character and paraded her in the entire village by putting a cotton towel around her neck.'

'After facing extreme humiliation, the victim approached the police and narrated her ordeal. We have registered an FIR against four persons, three of whom have been arrested. Vipin's mother is still absconding and a hunt is on to nab her,' Kumari said.

