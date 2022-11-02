Home Nation

Bizarre: Cobra dies of child bite in Chhattisgarh

Deepak was bitten by a poisonous cobra while he was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a bizarre incident, an eight-year-old boy bit a cobra snake to death after it got wrapped around his hand in remote Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district, about 350 km northeast of Raipur. Deepak was bitten by a poisonous cobra while he was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash,” he told the local media.

His family rushed him to a nearby primary health centre. “He was quickly administered anti-snake venom and kept under observation for the entire day and discharged,” said Dr Jems Minj, block medical officer.
“Deepak didn’t show any symptoms and recovered fast owing to the dry bite when the poisonous snake strikes but no venom is released. Such snakebites are painful and may show only local symptoms around the area of bite,” explained Qaiser Hussain, snake expert.

Such cases are rare. “I have never come across such an incident in Jashpur district,” said Ramesh Sharma, a senior journalist. Jashpur is a tribal district, which is also known as Naglok (abode of serpents) because it has over 200 species of snakes, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Cobra Snakebite
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp