Chhattisgarh dance fest brings together world’s tribals

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ten countries, 28 states, six union territories, one stage. Tribal performers from various regions around the world are showcasing their culture and heritage at the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival that got off to a colourful start at the Science College ground in Raipur on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh state, carved out of the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000, is also organising a Rajyotsav and Investiture Ceremony on the occasion of its 22nd Foundation Day.

The dance festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also released a postal stamp, envelope and a coffee table book on National Tribal Dance Festival-2021 on the occasion.

“The history of dance is as old as mankind. There remains a similarity between the various styles of tribal dances and their musical instruments, which were passed from one generation to another. The key objective behind organising the Tribal Mahotsav is to create unity in safeguarding their rights, traditions and culture,” Baghel said while extending his gratitude to the tribal participants who arrived from outside the state.

On the first day of the event, which is being organised with an aim to promote cultural exchange, saw tribal dance troupes from 10 countries presenting their skills. The next two days will see participations by around 1,400 tribal artistes who will also get to know the art, customs, rituals, traditions, cuisine and other practices about each other. Troupes from Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, Egypt and Rwanda are in Raipur for the first time to stage their performances.

Calling the visit captivating, Sophia, the leader of the Russian troupe that has come from St. Petersburg, said, “It’s heart-warming to be here to present our culture. The dance we performed was a reflection of a powerful art form existing in Russia for centuries.”

Among the performers were members of the Mongolian Grand Theatre of National Arts, who staged the Joroon Joroo and Biyelgee dance encapsulating the Mongolian nomadic way of life. Similarly, groups from Egypt and Serbia shared with this newspaper that they were delighted by the hospitality offered to them in the state. “We are here to win the hearts of Indians,” they said.

At the venue, the experts will also participate in seminars to deliberate upon how tribal development can be effectively secured and promoted further. This year, two themes have been earmarked for the festival ‘Tribal Dances on Harvesting’ and ‘Tribal Traditions and Ritual Occasions’. This is the third such festival organised by the Chhattisgarh government. The state has around 32% tribal population.

RAIPUR: Ten countries, 28 states, six union territories, one stage. Tribal performers from various regions around the world are showcasing their culture and heritage at the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival that got off to a colourful start at the Science College ground in Raipur on Tuesday. The Chhattisgarh state, carved out of the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000, is also organising a Rajyotsav and Investiture Ceremony on the occasion of its 22nd Foundation Day. The dance festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also released a postal stamp, envelope and a coffee table book on National Tribal Dance Festival-2021 on the occasion. “The history of dance is as old as mankind. There remains a similarity between the various styles of tribal dances and their musical instruments, which were passed from one generation to another. The key objective behind organising the Tribal Mahotsav is to create unity in safeguarding their rights, traditions and culture,” Baghel said while extending his gratitude to the tribal participants who arrived from outside the state. On the first day of the event, which is being organised with an aim to promote cultural exchange, saw tribal dance troupes from 10 countries presenting their skills. The next two days will see participations by around 1,400 tribal artistes who will also get to know the art, customs, rituals, traditions, cuisine and other practices about each other. Troupes from Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, Egypt and Rwanda are in Raipur for the first time to stage their performances. Calling the visit captivating, Sophia, the leader of the Russian troupe that has come from St. Petersburg, said, “It’s heart-warming to be here to present our culture. The dance we performed was a reflection of a powerful art form existing in Russia for centuries.” Among the performers were members of the Mongolian Grand Theatre of National Arts, who staged the Joroon Joroo and Biyelgee dance encapsulating the Mongolian nomadic way of life. Similarly, groups from Egypt and Serbia shared with this newspaper that they were delighted by the hospitality offered to them in the state. “We are here to win the hearts of Indians,” they said. At the venue, the experts will also participate in seminars to deliberate upon how tribal development can be effectively secured and promoted further. This year, two themes have been earmarked for the festival ‘Tribal Dances on Harvesting’ and ‘Tribal Traditions and Ritual Occasions’. This is the third such festival organised by the Chhattisgarh government. The state has around 32% tribal population.