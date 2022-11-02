Home Nation

Five killed, many injured as bus hits several vehicles on highway in UP's Aligarh

The incident took place on Tuesday night in an area between Jattari and Tappal township.

Published: 02nd November 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Five people were killed and over half a dozen were injured when a private bus hit several vehicles on a highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in an area between Jattari and Tappal township, they said.

The deceased were identified as Madan Bhagat (62), Dinesh (25), Amar Singh (38), Santosh (22) and bus driver Jaiprakash (45), police said The private bus from Punjab suddenly lost control and hit a dozen vehicles including cars, tempos, and two-wheelers, they said.

While three people died on the spot, two succumbed in the hospital, they said.

The police and district officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations, they said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus driver, who appeared to be in an inebriated state, hit a tempo parked on the road.

The injured were rushed to district and private hospitals nearby, a district official said, adding they are stated to be stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident bus accident Aligarh UP accident Jattari Tappal
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp