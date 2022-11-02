Home Nation

Gujarat: Former BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan joins Congress

Chauhan has a very good hold over the Kshatriya caste in the area and also enjoys influence in some pockets of the Godhra assembly constituency.

Published: 02nd November 2022 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KHEDA: Former BJP MP from Panchmahal constituency in Gujarat, Prabhatsinh Chauhan on Tuesday joined Congress in the presence of party's general secretary Mohan Prakash and other state leaders.

He joined the party before the Parivartan Yatra was flagged off from Fagvel in Kheda district.

Panchmahal district Congress president Ajitsinh Dabhi hoped that Chauhan's entry in the party will help the Congress regain Kalol assembly seat, which it has been losing to the BJP since 1995.

Chauhan has a very good hold over the Kshatriya caste in the area and also enjoys influence in some pockets of the Godhra assembly constituency.

"His re-entry will help the party win the lost ground in Panchmahal district," Dabhi said.

Prabhastinh Chauhan -- once a Congress member -- had got elected to the state assembly in 1980 and 1985 on Congress symbol. In 1995, he had switched to the BJP and got elected to the assembly in 1995, 1998 and 2002 from Kalol constituency.

He became a BJP MP from Panchmahal constituency in 2009 and 2014.

He was said to be unhappy with the BJP as in 2017, against his wishes, the party nominated his daughter-in-law Suman from Kalol seat.

"As he was feeling uncomfortable in the BJP, he has returned to the Congress camp," a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MP Congress Gujarat Prabhatsinh Chauhan
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp