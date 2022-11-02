Home Nation

Jharkhand govt to hold special Assembly session 

Soren is unlikely to appear before the ED on Thursday as he is scheduled to visit Raipur to attend a tribal dance festival.

Published: 02nd November 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Amid a deepening political crisis in the state, triggered by summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand on Wednesday announced a special session of the Assembly on November 11 to pass a bill fixing 1932 as the base year to decide one's domicile status in the state.

The cabinet had earlier approved a proposal to use the 1932 land records to determine status as local inhabitants by drawing the family tree of those whose names were in that record and only accepting them as local inhabitants.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of demand by tribal bodies that the last land survey conducted by the British government in 1932 be used as the basis for defining locals as against the currently accepted cut-off year of 1985.

Meanwhile, Soren is unlikely to appear before the ED on Thursday as he is scheduled to visit Raipur to attend a tribal dance festival.

JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar said the assembly will pass the bill and it will be clear before the masses as to who supported them and who opposed them.

Earlier a special session was called on September 5 in which the JMM government won the confidence vote in the assembly by a comfortable margin.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly amid a walkout by the opposition BJP-led NDA.

The JMM, the largest party in the 81-member assembly, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp