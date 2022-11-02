Home Nation

Maharashtra white paper seeks to clear air on mega projects moving to Gujarat

The Maharashtra government has decided to come out with a white paper to clear the air about relocations of big projects from the state to Gujarat.

Published: 02nd November 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Eknath Shinde (L) with Uday Samant (R). (Photo | PTI)

Eknath Shinde (L) with Uday Samant (R). (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra government has decided to come out with a white paper to clear the air about the relocations of big projects from the state to Gujarat. The move comes after the Opposition parties have alleged that in the last three months of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, three mega projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore have been relocated from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Aaditya Thackeray has demanded the resignations of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant for failing to retain these projects. He has said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government worked hard to get the projects for the state, but the new incumbent government failed its people.

Calling the allegations baseless, Samant said, “We have not failed in our duty to retain the big projects. In fact, we tried to bring them back, since the project leaders had made up their mind during the previous Uddhav Thackeray government to relocate them.”

Samant added that people are being misguided. “We want to bring out the truth by releasing a white paper. It will throw light over the decisions of the previous regime. During the Uddhav Thackeray government, not a single big firm linked an agreement with the government. If there is no MoU, how can we be blamed for it,” he asked. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also blamed the Opposition for building a fake narrative. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Gujarat Relocation
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp