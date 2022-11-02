Home Nation

SCO meet: India stays out of China move on BRI

In an apparent hint at Beijing’s CPEC, Jaishankar says connectivity projects should respect territorial integrity

Published: 02nd November 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

S Jaishankar addressing the SCO meet | TWITTER

S Jaishankar addressing the SCO meet | TWITTER

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member-states held virtually on Tuesday, India decided to stay out of the joint communiqué reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for which other countries affirmed their support.

The countries backing BRI were Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikstan and Uzbekistan. They also spoke about jointly implementing the project, which included efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI.

The meeting was chaired by the Premier of China’s State Council Li Kegiang. In an apparent reference to China’s controversial BRI project, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member-states and respect international law. Fair market access is the only way to move forward. The said Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor could become enablers for better connectivity in the SCO region.”

The International North South Transport Corridor is a 7,200-km multi-modal transport corridor that combines road, rail and maritime routes connecting Russia and India via Central Asia and Iran. It links the Indian Ocean to the Caspian Sea via the Persian Gulf onwards into Russia and Northern Europe. Jaishankar also spoke about Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat recently which envisions replacing the prevalent “use and dispose” economy by a circular economy.

India also highlighted that in 2023 the UN International Year of Millets, India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO member-states on countering the food crisis. “Our total trade with SCO members is only $141 billion, which has the potential to increase manifold. Fair market access is to our mutual benefit and will only move forward,” Jaishankar added.

The regular meeting of the Council Heads of Government of the SCO member-states will be held in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the meeting virtually. India has repeatedly registered its protests over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of China’s BRI, saying it is in violation of its sovereignty as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.

The SCO is seen as an eastern counter-balance to NATO and India’s membership has allowed the country to push effective action in combating terrorism and security issues. The presence of India and China, the world’s most populous countries, makes SCO the organisation with the largest population coverage.

India for the first time hosted the heads of government (HoG) meeting of SCO in 2020, three years after joining the eight-nation group. The SCO’s significance for India mainly lies in economics and geopolitics with member states. SCO is also a potential platform to advance India’s Central Asia policy.

According to some estimates, Chinese investments in the countries which are a part of the BRI fell 54% in just a year from 2019 to 2020. Investments in giant infrastructure initiatives based in Africa have also declined substantially. However, China has also begun to engage in conversations about debt forgiveness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation BRI China
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp