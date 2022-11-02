We’re hosting 1.1 million Rohingyas despite dense population: Bangla I&B minister

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud, while interacting with media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday, said that despite being the most densely-populated country of the world, Bangladesh is hosting 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Bangladesh has the highest density of population globally, with 1246 people living per square kilometer (compared to 431 in India). “On humanitarian grounds, we accepted Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. Despite our high density of population, we have accommodated them. However, we are now hoping that India would intervene and help them go back home,’’ Mahmud said.

He also talked about India’s strong ties with Bangladesh and said that regional peace is important for the growth of both nations. “We would like the reduce the gap in the balance of trade. We are hoping that our jute exports to India, amongst other products, are increased,’’ Mahmud added.

“Our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, have contributed in further strengthening of ties between the two nations,’’ Mahmud added. Mahmud refused to make any comments on India’s Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) saying its India’s internal matter and is sub-judice.

Similarly, on the Teesta water-sharing dispute, the minister refrained from making any comments. “Our relation with India is very diverse, it does not depend on this issue. In due course this too shall be resolved as there has been significant progress,’’ he added.

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud, while interacting with media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday, said that despite being the most densely-populated country of the world, Bangladesh is hosting 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. Bangladesh has the highest density of population globally, with 1246 people living per square kilometer (compared to 431 in India). “On humanitarian grounds, we accepted Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. Despite our high density of population, we have accommodated them. However, we are now hoping that India would intervene and help them go back home,’’ Mahmud said. He also talked about India’s strong ties with Bangladesh and said that regional peace is important for the growth of both nations. “We would like the reduce the gap in the balance of trade. We are hoping that our jute exports to India, amongst other products, are increased,’’ Mahmud added. “Our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, have contributed in further strengthening of ties between the two nations,’’ Mahmud added. Mahmud refused to make any comments on India’s Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) saying its India’s internal matter and is sub-judice. Similarly, on the Teesta water-sharing dispute, the minister refrained from making any comments. “Our relation with India is very diverse, it does not depend on this issue. In due course this too shall be resolved as there has been significant progress,’’ he added.