'Advocate intimidated me by brandishing pistol', alleges Bihar judge

By Express News Service

PATNA: A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur witnessed a high-voltage drama when an advocate allegedly brandished a pistol and intimidated a judge in the courtroom.

Later, the advocate was arrested later with his licensed pistol.

The unseemly situation unfolded in the court of the additional district judge DK Pradhan in Mukzaffarpur civil court on Wednesday when the advocate Pankaj Mahant reportedly took out his pistol and targeted it at the judge during the hearing of a case.

According to reports, the security guards of the judge overpowered the advocate who was sent to custody after the judge called the police to his courtroom.

Adding to the courtroom drama, members of the district bar association present in the court resisted the police personnel when they tried to arrest their colleague and got united against the judge.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and IPC Section 186 (obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions) was registered against the advocate, police informed.

Later, the advocate was produced before the chief judicial magistrate who sent him to judicial custody in Shaheed Khudi Ram Memorial central jail.

The lawyer in his defence contended that he was perturbed over the judge`s behaviour of passing 'unusual' judgements in cases being pleaded by him. He said he had also lodged a complaint with the district judge against the ADJ.

The advocate claimed that the ADJ called him to his courtroom during the hearing of a different case. He alleged that security guards also took away his coat, band and licensed pistol.

He said that he was forced to sit in court for several hours, and a false case was later registered against him.

PATNA: A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur witnessed a high-voltage drama when an advocate allegedly brandished a pistol and intimidated a judge in the courtroom. Later, the advocate was arrested later with his licensed pistol. The unseemly situation unfolded in the court of the additional district judge DK Pradhan in Mukzaffarpur civil court on Wednesday when the advocate Pankaj Mahant reportedly took out his pistol and targeted it at the judge during the hearing of a case. According to reports, the security guards of the judge overpowered the advocate who was sent to custody after the judge called the police to his courtroom. Adding to the courtroom drama, members of the district bar association present in the court resisted the police personnel when they tried to arrest their colleague and got united against the judge. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and IPC Section 186 (obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions) was registered against the advocate, police informed. Later, the advocate was produced before the chief judicial magistrate who sent him to judicial custody in Shaheed Khudi Ram Memorial central jail. The lawyer in his defence contended that he was perturbed over the judge`s behaviour of passing 'unusual' judgements in cases being pleaded by him. He said he had also lodged a complaint with the district judge against the ADJ. The advocate claimed that the ADJ called him to his courtroom during the hearing of a different case. He alleged that security guards also took away his coat, band and licensed pistol. He said that he was forced to sit in court for several hours, and a false case was later registered against him.