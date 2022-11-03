After Modi-Gehlot bonhomie in rally, Pilot seeks action against CM

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Sachin Pilot finally broke his silence on Wednesday and made a direct attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the first time in the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in the Rajasthan party unit. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of Gehlot, Pilot said that the PM had earlier said good things about Ghulam Nabi Azad in the same way, and everyone knows what happened later. Reacting to Pilot’s statement, Gehlot cited AICC organization secretary KC Venugopal’s directive asking leaders not to make statements against each other.

Pilot targeted Gehlot while speaking to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Modi praised the chief minister on Tuesday. This is an interesting development. At one time PM Modi had also praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and everyone knows what happened after that. It should not be taken so lightly,” the former Rajasthan deputy CM said, referring to Azad’s walking away from the Congress to form his new party.

Pilot also demanded action against all the three pro-Gehlot leaders who were accused of breaking the party discipline on September 25 when many Congress MLAs boycotted a CLP meet in the presence of two AICC observers in Jaipur.

“Notices were given to three people and their answers have also been given. Ours is a disciplined party and we have the same rules and regulations for all. Decisions should be taken quickly even on those notices as discipline is applicable to all. Khargeji has taken over, and a decision needs to be taken on the indiscipline that happened that day,” added Pilot.

He also broke his silence on the issue of changing the chief minister and said that action should be taken on it soon. “KC Venugopal had said that it will be decided soon. We are all busy in elections, and soon the announcement of Gujarat elections will also be made. The entire issue of Rajasthan should be taken soon,” he stressed, adding that AICC will also have to take the decision of “who has to sit on which post and what responsibility has to be given. Only 13 months are left for elections.”

Responding to Pilot, Gehlot also gave a piece of advice from Alwar. “Such statements should not be made. Our focus should be to put pressure on the central government on issues like inflation and violence. Our aim is that we form the government next time,” he said.

