Constitute team of doctors to evaluate health of DHFL ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan: SC to AIIMS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the director of the AIIMS Delhi to constitute a team of doctors and carry out health evaluation of former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan, who has been accused of money laundering in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy ordered that Wadhawan be taken immediately and examined by doctors of various disciplines.

"We have heard the counsel for the parties. We feel that the applicant must be taken immediately and examined by doctors of various disciplines on the basis of medical reports."

"A report shall be sent to this court for consideration of medical bail. A report shall be sent to this court within a week."

"To facilitate a proper report the director of AIIMS shall constitute a team of doctors required to carry out evaluation," the bench said.

The top court said it will hear the matter on November 10.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Wadhawan, told the court that he has undergone five surgeries and sought immediate release on medical grounds.

He is entitled to go for treatment of his choice. Rohatgi submitted that Wadhawan requires constant medical attention which is not possible in jail.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail plea and said he can be looked after in jail.

Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested by the ED on May 14 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had slapped PMLA charges against the two in this case after studying a CBI FIR filed in March in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and the quid pro quo between its co-promoter Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers.

According to the CBI and ED, Yes Bank invested around Rs 3,700 crore in short term non-convertible debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018.

