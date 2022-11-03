DSP demoted for taking bribe, UP govt tweets decision 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Deputy Superintendent of Police was demoted to the position of Inspector after it was confirmed that he had taken money from the accused of a gang rape case in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

According to ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the information about the issue was shared by the home department through a tweet on Tuesday. He added that the state government had sent a recommendation for the demotion of tainted officer Vidya Kishore Sharma to the UPPSC.

Sources say the demoted officer usually takes 10-12 years to return to the older position.

The action against Sharma, who was posted as DSP in Rampur district, came after a purported video showing him accepting a bag allegedly containing Rs 5 lakh went viral in 2021. Taking cognizance of the video clip, the state home department directed senior police authorities to suspend Sharma, the orders for which were released on December 10, 2021. Following his suspension, Sharma was initially attached to the DGP office in Lucknow and later was sent to police training centre in Jalaun, said another police official.

As per sources, the rape case involved two persons sub-inspector Ramveer Yadav and a hospital manager Vinod Yadav. The victim said she got a complaint lodged against the accused but the police officials, including Sharma, didn’t pay any heed as they had taken bribe from the offenders.

After the video surfaced, an FIR was registered against the two accused named by the victim and Sharma was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and indulging in corruption. A departmental inquiry was also ordered against him on the orders of the home ministry of Uttar Pradesh. The home ministry rests with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

