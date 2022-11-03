Estranged husband, former live-in partner throw acid on woman, lover in Palghar

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 20-year-old married woman and her lover suffered burn wounds after acid was flung on them allegedly by her estranged husband and former live-in partner in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman had left her husband due to domestic disputes and then started living with a man, he said.

"She left this live-in partner later and moved in with a third person. This angered her husband and former live-in partner, who allegedly flung acid on the two while they were sleeping on Monday night," he said.

"The woman and her lover are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. A case was registered on Tuesday and efforts are on to nab the two accused," the Pelhar police station official added.

PALGHAR: A 20-year-old married woman and her lover suffered burn wounds after acid was flung on them allegedly by her estranged husband and former live-in partner in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday. The woman had left her husband due to domestic disputes and then started living with a man, he said. "She left this live-in partner later and moved in with a third person. This angered her husband and former live-in partner, who allegedly flung acid on the two while they were sleeping on Monday night," he said. "The woman and her lover are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. A case was registered on Tuesday and efforts are on to nab the two accused," the Pelhar police station official added.