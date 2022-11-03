Home Nation

Ex-Navy chief Admiral Ramdas joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra 

The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night, Congress sources said.

Published: 03rd November 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders K.C. Venugopal, Revanth Reddy and others at a party meeting, during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana on Thursday.

"Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra," AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Congress president in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders walked with Gandhi in the morning session, the sources said.

The Yatra will take a break on Friday, they said. The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, the sources said.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

TAGS
Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas Congress Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
