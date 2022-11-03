Foreign, local tribal dance troupes showcase culture at Chandigarh festival

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The second day of the National Tribal Dance Festival began with brilliant performances by the tribal artistes from various countries and states at the Science College ground in Raipur on Wednesday.

“The festival is the manifestation of our vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The colourful presentation drew rich applause from the audience. The session began with Madhya Pradesh’s Gendi dance where the artistes created human pyramids. Several foreign troupes chanted the slogan ‘Chhattisgarhiya sable badhiya’ (Chhattisgarh the finest). The Hural dance of Uttarakhand and Hojagiri of Tripura recollected the feel of Deepawali as the artistes performed it with earthen lamps based on tales from the Mahabharata.

Similarly, the performers of Songi Mask and Dhangari Gaja from Maharashtra displayed India’s rich tradition. Songi is performed carrying sticks with the artistes wearing masks of Kaal Bhairav and Betal. The Dhimsa of Andhra Pradesh had girls wearing colourful garlands and the men playing the Kiridi, Mori, Dappu, Tudumu and Jodukomulu instruments.

The audience also loved the Dalkhai dance of Odisha, Jharkhand’s Santhali dance, and Nagaland’s Maku Himisi, a bravery dance. The Balki dance of Ladakh portrayed beautiful wedding ceremonies and local traditions. The beats of Wangala dance of Meghalaya symbolised the 100-drum festival observed mostly by the Garos.

