Home Nation

Foreign, local tribal dance troupes showcase culture at Chandigarh festival

The colourful presentation drew rich applause from the audience. The session began with Madhya Pradesh’s Gendi dance where the artistes created human pyramids.

Published: 03rd November 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The presentations brought to fore the rich tribal heritage from across the world

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The second day of the National Tribal Dance Festival began with brilliant performances by the tribal artistes from various countries and states at the Science College ground in Raipur on Wednesday.
“The festival is the manifestation of our vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The colourful presentation drew rich applause from the audience. The session began with Madhya Pradesh’s Gendi dance where the artistes created human pyramids. Several foreign troupes chanted the slogan ‘Chhattisgarhiya sable badhiya’ (Chhattisgarh the finest). The Hural dance of Uttarakhand and Hojagiri of Tripura recollected the feel of Deepawali as the artistes performed it with earthen lamps based on tales from the Mahabharata. 

Similarly, the performers of Songi Mask and Dhangari Gaja from Maharashtra displayed India’s rich tradition. Songi is performed carrying sticks with the artistes wearing masks of Kaal Bhairav and Betal. The Dhimsa of Andhra Pradesh had girls wearing colourful garlands and the men playing the Kiridi, Mori, Dappu, Tudumu and Jodukomulu instruments.

The audience also loved the Dalkhai dance of Odisha, Jharkhand’s Santhali dance, and Nagaland’s Maku Himisi, a bravery dance.  The Balki dance of Ladakh portrayed beautiful wedding ceremonies and local traditions. The beats of Wangala dance of Meghalaya symbolised the 100-drum festival observed mostly by the Garos. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Tribal Dance Festival Tribal artiste
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp