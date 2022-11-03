Home Nation

In a first, two women CRPF officers to head sectors

Published: 03rd November 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lead internal Security Force Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has for the first time not only promoted its two lady cadre officers to the rank of Inspector General but have also put them to command two sensitive sectors of the force.

Seema Dhundia and Ms Annie Abraham with their accompanying 35 years of experience will be heading the Bihar Sector and as the head of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) respectively. Both Seema Dhundia and Ms Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the Force as they joined as the Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGos) of 1987 batch of CRPF Cadre officers in 1987.

The CRPF in a statement said, “Both had illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels. Seema Dhundia, IG rendered her valuable services to the nation in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the Force. She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all female Formed Police Unit (FPU) in the United Nation’s Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in RAF.”

India sent an all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU) to be deployed in Liberia in 2007 after a civil war ravaged the African nation. The RAF is a specialized wing of the CRPF for riot and crowd control is getting IG Annie Abraham as its first female head since its raising in 1992. Ms. Annie Abraham, IG in addition to commanding the all female FPU in UN Mission in Liberia, had served as DIG Intelligence in Force Headquarters, as DIG Ops in Kashmir Operations Sector and as DIG CR and Vigilance.

Both the officers have been awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak besides numerous other national and International recognitions.

Comments

