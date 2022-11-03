Home Nation

Inter-faith marriage: HC to hear foreigners’ plea  

However, the court questioned whether just because the petitioners residing here would entitle them to claim the benefits under the Special Marriage Act.

Published: 03rd November 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by two foreign nationals, who sought solemnization and registration of their marriage under the Indian marriage law pertaining to inter-faith couples. One of the petitioners is a Hindu Canadian citizen who holds an OCI card and the other is a Christian American citizen.

Justice Yashwant Varma allowed the counsels for the petitioners as well as the Delhi government to file their submissions. “It is not possible for the State to prevent any inter-faith couple to marry,” the court observed.

However, the court questioned whether just because the petitioners residing here would entitle them to claim the benefits under the Special Marriage Act. The counsel for the petitioner told the court that his clients, who belong to two different faiths, have been residing in Delhi for more than six months and intend to solemnize and register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, but are unable to apply online as the website requires at least one of the parties to be an Indian.

The petitioners’ lawyer submitted that one of his clients is an Overseas Citizen of India and the right to get married is part of the petitioners’ right to life. The court fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petition Delhi High Court OCI Hindu Canadian citizen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp