Rajnath lauds Navy for efforts on indigenisation, innovation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajnath Singh addressed the senior hierarchy of the Indian Navy on Wednesday and also witnessed a technology demonstration put up by Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), the Research and Development arm of the Navy.

He appreciated the Navy for evolving into a ‘Combat-ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’ force of the country. He also emphasized the important of ‘Whole of Nation’ approach towards overcoming the nation’s security challenges. Minister appreciated the Navy for the efforts towards indigenisation and innovation in the recent years, while urging the Naval Commanders to maintain focus on futuristic capability development for effectively overcoming emerging challenge in the Maritime Domain.

The NHQ and WESEE showcased ongoing and planned indigenous projects utilising niche technologies in the field of AI, Tactical Communications, Combat Management Systems, Cyber Security, Periscopes and Combat Platform Integration.

This reaffirms Indian Navy’s commitment of spearheading indigenous efforts in all spheres of Naval Operations. This was the second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022, which began on 31 October culminated on Wednesday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s address. The first edition took place in April this year.

