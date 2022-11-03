Home Nation

Sanjay Raut to stay in jail for 14 more days 

The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Published: 03rd November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 09:06 AM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody was on Wednesday extended by 14 days in a money laundering case.

The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on November 14. Earlier, the ED had claimed that Raut, if released on bail, may tamper with the evidence.

As per allegations, Raut’s friend and the prime accused, developer Pravin Raut, allegedly generated Rs 112 crore in this project and Raut had helped the accused in committing the fraud and in exchange, Rs 1.06 crore was diverted to his wife Varsha Raut through different methods. According to the ED, the accused siphoned off money without completing the project. 

