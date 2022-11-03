Home Nation

Teenager found hanging in police station; officer-in-charge suspended 

The man allegedly used his belt to hang himself to death inside a cell of the Bal Mitra police station within the campus of Seraikela police station on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd November 2022 10:15 PM

Custodial death, police brutality, Lockup death

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

SERAIKELA (Jharkhand): The officer-in-charge of a police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was suspended on Thursday after an 18-year-old man, who was detained for questioning, was found hanging inside it, a police officer said.

The man, a resident of Dhalbhumgarh in East Singhbhum district, was taken into custody recently for interrogation after he allegedly eloped with a minor girl on October 26.

The girl's family went to Dhalbhumgarh and brought her and the man to the Bal Mitra thana (child-friendly police station) here the next day. The girl was allowed to go home while his boyfriend was detained.

The man allegedly used his belt to hang himself to death inside a cell of the Bal Mitra police station within the campus of Seraikela police station on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash inspected the police station following the incident and suspended Officer-in-Charge Manohar Kumar.

The SP asked Seraikela Circle Inspector Ram Anup Mahato to take over the charge till further order.

When contacted, the SP confirmed the suspension of Kumar.

"We have ordered an inquiry by a magistrate as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. Steps will be initiated against the erring police personnel," Prakash said.

