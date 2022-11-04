11-year-old with high IQ gets promoted to class 9 by UP board

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old child from Kanpur has been granted special permission for admission in Class 9 by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education here on Friday.

Yash is currently studying in Class 7.

In the wake of his high intelligence quotient (IQ), the UP Board has decided to give Yashvardhan direct admission to class 9 in the current academic session.

The development came after Yashvardhan’s father submitted an application to UP Basic Education authorities seeking direct admission for his son to class 9th.

Yashvardhan had to undergo many tests held to assess his IQ scores and analyse his intellectual level. He passed all with flying colours.

Yashvardhan's IQ was found to be 129.

The UP Board also tested his mental ability, general knowledge and memory ability of high levels,

Yashvardhan was found to be well versed in subjects like Polity, History, etc.

Yashvardhan has also been ranked as the world's youngest historian by Harvard Records, a London-based institution.

Yashvardhan along with his family had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September. The CM had praised the child for his superior intelligence.

A class 7 student, Yashvardhan has been offering coaching classes to those preparing for civil services examinations, for which the minimum age requirement is 21 years.

“Now, Yashvardhan teaches civil services aspirants, I feel very happy that he is doing such a good job at a young age,” said his father Ansuman Singh.

A postage stamp has also been issued in his name, say family sources.

The child may also appear for Class 10 Board examinations in 2024 at the age of 13. However, according to the rules, a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in the Class 10 examinations of the UP Board.

LUCKNOW: Yashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old child from Kanpur has been granted special permission for admission in Class 9 by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education here on Friday. Yash is currently studying in Class 7. In the wake of his high intelligence quotient (IQ), the UP Board has decided to give Yashvardhan direct admission to class 9 in the current academic session. The development came after Yashvardhan’s father submitted an application to UP Basic Education authorities seeking direct admission for his son to class 9th. Yashvardhan had to undergo many tests held to assess his IQ scores and analyse his intellectual level. He passed all with flying colours. Yashvardhan's IQ was found to be 129. The UP Board also tested his mental ability, general knowledge and memory ability of high levels, Yashvardhan was found to be well versed in subjects like Polity, History, etc. Yashvardhan has also been ranked as the world's youngest historian by Harvard Records, a London-based institution. Yashvardhan along with his family had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September. The CM had praised the child for his superior intelligence. A class 7 student, Yashvardhan has been offering coaching classes to those preparing for civil services examinations, for which the minimum age requirement is 21 years. “Now, Yashvardhan teaches civil services aspirants, I feel very happy that he is doing such a good job at a young age,” said his father Ansuman Singh. A postage stamp has also been issued in his name, say family sources. The child may also appear for Class 10 Board examinations in 2024 at the age of 13. However, according to the rules, a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in the Class 10 examinations of the UP Board.