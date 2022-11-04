After giving summon a miss, Soren dares ED, says ‘catch me if you can’

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday dared the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him if he had done anything wrong, instead of issuing a summons. Addressing a gathering of JMM workers, the CM also claimed that this government would complete its term and that nobody could remove it from power. “Today, I have been invited as a chief guest at a tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh and ED has summoned me to answer its questions. If I have really done anything wrong, then come and arrest me if you can…why this inquiry? said the CM.

Soren, however, has sought three weeks’ time to appear before the ED. Soren said some “outside gangs” were active in the state which did not let the Adivasi and ‘Moolwasi’ stand on their feet. “We have identified those gangs and given them a befitting reply. Only Jharkhandis will rule the state,” said Soren. “They will teach such people a lesson,” he added.

“I must make it clear that I am not worried at all…whenever such circumstances arise, the JMM moves forward with double the strength,” he said. The CM sought to project his party JMM as the sole representative of traibal communities. “Some people have always tried to defame the Adivasis, Dalits and other disadvantaged people,” he said.

In his speech, Soren also threatened the Centre with “dire consequences” if any attempt was made to destabilize the democratically elected government in Jharkhand. Referring to the security being tightened at the ED zonal office and the state BJP Office in Ranchi, Soren questioned, whether they were “afraid of the people of Jharkhand.”

According to Soren, those who came to the state in the name of finding livelihood in the mines and industries were now trying to take possession of the state. Soren also alleged the BJP was of framing his workers in fake cases and putting them in jail. “But they will come out very soon. “You can call Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, but my strength is that you cannot call a chief Minister,” said Soren. The CM also warned the tribals living in Gujarat to take a pledge that not a single seat goes to BJP in the polls.



