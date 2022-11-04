Ahmedabad Diary: Nothing wrong if AAP supports Cong, says Solanki 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Nothing wrong if AAP supports Cong: Solanki

Former Union minister in the UPA government and former president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Bharatsinh Solanki kicked over the beehive by saying that there is nothing wrong in taking support from the Aam Admi Party (AAP). Solanki on Wednesday said that Congress had “no problem” if AAP were to extend its support to the grand-old party. At Radhanpur in Patan district, Solanki said “Be it Shankersinh Vaghela, Chhotubhai Vasava (of Bharatiya Tribal Party), NCP or anyone else, if the AAP gives support to the Congress, we will welcome it. We have to fight against a fascist communal party like the BJP, which has grown to be anti-public.”

Varun to make matters worse for Hardik?

Former Congress leader and Patidar figure Hardik Patel has faced a series of difficulties after joining the BJP. Now, he has found a political rival in fellow BJP leader Varun Patel. It is known that Hardik has pressed the party brass for a ticket from his home town Viramgam. Sources now reveal that Varun, once a close friend of Hardik, has also sought to go into poll fray from the constituency. The two Patidar leaders had a race to outdo each other when they both met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently – vying for the ticket. A flagbearer for Patidar movement, Varun had joined BJP at an early stage.

Kejriwal to announce AAP CM face today

The AAP, which is trying its luck for the second time in the Gujarat Assembly polls, will announce its chief ministerial candidate on Friday – on the lines of Punjab. Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Gujarat on Friday, will announce the CM face. On October 29, he had notably asked voters, “Whom they would like to see as CM.” He also introduced a hotline to seek public opinion on the same. The Delhi CM had said, “We will take a decision after seeking public approval on the CM pick. Prior to Punjab elections, we had asked voters for proposing names for the CM post. And people in Punjab chose the name of Bhagwant Mann.”

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

Nothing wrong if AAP supports Cong: Solanki Former Union minister in the UPA government and former president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Bharatsinh Solanki kicked over the beehive by saying that there is nothing wrong in taking support from the Aam Admi Party (AAP). Solanki on Wednesday said that Congress had “no problem” if AAP were to extend its support to the grand-old party. At Radhanpur in Patan district, Solanki said “Be it Shankersinh Vaghela, Chhotubhai Vasava (of Bharatiya Tribal Party), NCP or anyone else, if the AAP gives support to the Congress, we will welcome it. We have to fight against a fascist communal party like the BJP, which has grown to be anti-public.” Varun to make matters worse for Hardik? Former Congress leader and Patidar figure Hardik Patel has faced a series of difficulties after joining the BJP. Now, he has found a political rival in fellow BJP leader Varun Patel. It is known that Hardik has pressed the party brass for a ticket from his home town Viramgam. Sources now reveal that Varun, once a close friend of Hardik, has also sought to go into poll fray from the constituency. The two Patidar leaders had a race to outdo each other when they both met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently – vying for the ticket. A flagbearer for Patidar movement, Varun had joined BJP at an early stage. Kejriwal to announce AAP CM face today The AAP, which is trying its luck for the second time in the Gujarat Assembly polls, will announce its chief ministerial candidate on Friday – on the lines of Punjab. Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Gujarat on Friday, will announce the CM face. On October 29, he had notably asked voters, “Whom they would like to see as CM.” He also introduced a hotline to seek public opinion on the same. The Delhi CM had said, “We will take a decision after seeking public approval on the CM pick. Prior to Punjab elections, we had asked voters for proposing names for the CM post. And people in Punjab chose the name of Bhagwant Mann.” Dilip Singh Kshatriya Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com