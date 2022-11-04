CII hosts roadshow for flagship Global Mining Summit in Kolkata

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a roadshow here on Wednesday to seek participation of miners and entrepreneurs in its biennial flagship Global Mining Summit (GMS) which will be held concurrently with International Mining and Machinery Exhibition (IMME) at Kolkata from November 16 to 19.

The summit themed ‘Role of minerals in shaping a sustainable future’ aims at highlighting the growth and emerging trends in the Indian mining sector. It will focus on high priority aspects of the mining business including exploration, ease of doing business, new technology, policy frameworks for sustainable mining, emerging opportunities in critical mineral and rare earth space and urban mining.

Vice chairman of CII Odisha State Council Sashi Sekhar Mohanty said more than 500 exhibitors from across the globe are expected to participate and exhibit their products and solutions at the summit. “With the Centre recently bringing reforms in the mining and coal sector under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, mining is seen as one of the sectors which has the potential for triggering growth, revenue and employment,” he added.

Major players from the mining, coal, iron ore and other mineral sectors globally, and within India are expected to exchange views and ideas and explore business partnerships at the event. Among others, chairman of CII (ER) MSME sub-committee Ravi Todi was present during the roadshow.

