Home Nation

Cyrus Mistry accident: Co-passenger Darius says his wife could not merge car into second lane

When Anahita tried to take the car to the second lane, she found there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, her husband said.

Published: 04th November 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which industrialist Cyrus Mistry died, has told the police that his wife Dr Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car in the third lane and could not merge into the second lane that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.

The statement of Darius Pandole (60) was recorded on Tuesday by the officials of the Kasa police station in Palghar, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place on September 4.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of the bridge.

Gynaecologist Dr Anahita (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.

Darius Pandole, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, was discharged last week.

"His statement was recorded at his south Mumbai residence for one-and-a-half hours, during which he gave details of the accident," the official said on Friday.

He could not immediately recollect the September 4 incident in which his brother Jahangir Pandole and Cyrus Mistry died, he said.

"In his statement, Darius Pandole said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same," the official said.

When she tried to take the car to the second lane from the third, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near Surya river bridge.

OPINION | Cyrus Mistry: A corporate child of reforms

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed that they have recorded the statement of Darius Pandole.

"But the statement of his wife Anahita Pandole is yet to be recorded as she is still recovering," he said, adding that the final report from Mercedes-Benz was also awaited.

ALSO READ | Mistry death highlights importance of rear passengers wearing seat belts; here's what may have happened

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darius Pandole Cyrus Mistry accident Cyrus Mistry death Dr Anahita Pandole
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp