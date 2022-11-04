Home Nation

Five pigs test positive for African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

African Swine Fever is not a communicable disease, it does not spread among human beings and it does not spread to any other animals, Deputy Director Veterinary Department, RK Singh said.

Published: 04th November 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pigs

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KATNI: As many as five pigs have tested positive for African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, an official said. The swines were found positive in Ward 18 Tilak College Road and Ward 30 Bhatta Mohalla of Katni municipal corporation.

Following the disease, a prohibitory order has also been issued in the district.

Deputy Director Veterinary Department, RK Singh said, "A few sick pigs were found in here, following which samples of five pigs were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal. The report arrived on November 1 in which they found positive."

Two zones have been formed for the prevention of the disease. One is 'Infected zone' which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is 'Surveillance zone' which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres.

Separate teams have been formed for these zones that will work within the boundaries, Singh said.

"A survey work has been started to find out the number of infected pigs. It is not a communicable disease, it does not spread among human beings and it does not spread to any other animals. There is not any vaccine for the disease and no treatment as well. The death rate is around 90 to 100 per cent," Singh added.

This disease has started in Kenya and now it is found in various parts of our country, including Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Sindhi, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
African Swine Fever pigs swine fever
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp