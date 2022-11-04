Home Nation

Glorifying corrupt not good for India, says PM

It is very necessary for such people, such forces to be made aware of their duty by society. In this, concrete action taken by your department has a big role.

Published: 04th November 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi presents a prize to a student during the launch of ‘Complaint Management System’ portal of Central Vigilance Commissionn in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned against the culture of glorifying the guilty in spite of them being jailed is not good for Indian society. Taking dig at the Opposition, Modi said that “corrupt people are glorified” despite being proven guilty.

Speaking at the launch of the Central Vigilance Commission’s Complaint Management System portal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Even today, some people give arguments in favour of the corrupt who have been found guilty. It is very necessary for such people, such forces to be made aware of their duty by society. In this, concrete action taken by your department has a big role.

There is no need for institutions, which work against corruption and the corrupt, to be defensive in any way,” PM Modi said. The CVC is an autonomous anti-corruption government body which is holding its Vigilance Awareness Week which began on Monday and will run till 6 November. The launch of the portal is part of it and the theme this year is ‘corruption-free India for a developed nation’.

Prime Minister pointed that the institutions need not work with a political agenda and it’s the government’s job to free the common man from the problems they are facing, he said. The week-long drive is a  nationwide essay competition on the theme for students. The five winners of the essay competition were awarded by modi at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi CVC
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp