Glorifying corrupt not good for India, says PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned against the culture of glorifying the guilty in spite of them being jailed is not good for Indian society. Taking dig at the Opposition, Modi said that “corrupt people are glorified” despite being proven guilty.

Speaking at the launch of the Central Vigilance Commission’s Complaint Management System portal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Even today, some people give arguments in favour of the corrupt who have been found guilty. It is very necessary for such people, such forces to be made aware of their duty by society. In this, concrete action taken by your department has a big role.

There is no need for institutions, which work against corruption and the corrupt, to be defensive in any way,” PM Modi said. The CVC is an autonomous anti-corruption government body which is holding its Vigilance Awareness Week which began on Monday and will run till 6 November. The launch of the portal is part of it and the theme this year is ‘corruption-free India for a developed nation’.

Prime Minister pointed that the institutions need not work with a political agenda and it’s the government’s job to free the common man from the problems they are facing, he said. The week-long drive is a nationwide essay competition on the theme for students. The five winners of the essay competition were awarded by modi at the event.

