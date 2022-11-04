Home Nation

Jaishankar to visit Moscow amid shadow of Ukraine war

He will meet his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and also the trade minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Published: 04th November 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the conflict in Ukraine dragging and constant pressure from Western nations “to curtail tes with Moscow”, India has affirmed its relationship with Russia. There is strong bilateral trade between the two nations and in a bid to bolster this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Moscow next week (November 7 to 8). 

He will meet his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and also the trade minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. Jaishankar and Lavrov met four times in 2021. Besides, Prime Minister Modi and other senior ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their Russian counterparts regularly. 
Russia announced Jaishankar’s visit last week.

“The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

“The external affairs minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC),” Bagchi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar Moscow Ukraine war
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp